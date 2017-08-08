National Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:00 am 08/08/2017 10:00am
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 20 18
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 18 20

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Carolina at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 8 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

