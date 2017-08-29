Monday’s Sports in Brief

HURRICANE HARVEY

HOUSTON (AP) — Hurricane Harvey has forced both the Houston Astros and Houston Texans to play home games miles away from the flood-stricken city with players wondering when they will be able to come back.

The Astros will play a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, this week, starting Tuesday, and the Texans will wrap up their preseason schedule against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington instead of NRG Stadium.

Both the Astros and Rangers flew to Dallas after games in California on Sunday to await news of where the series would be held.

After a day off Monday, they will now head to St. Petersburg, where the Astros will have “home” games far away from home, just as they did in the wake of Hurricane Ike in 2008 when they played two scheduled home games in Milwaukee.

The Texans have been in the Dallas area since leaving New Orleans after playing the Saints there on Saturday night.

UNDATED (AP) — The BYU-LSU game will be played Saturday night at the Superdome in New Orleans after massive flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey forced it to be relocated from NRG Stadium.

ESPN announced the move. Finding a stadium to play the neutral-site game was in the hands of the television network and AdvoCare Texas Kickoff organizers who wanted to find a place that allowed convenient access to at least some fans already holding tickets.

The game is still scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and be televised on ESPN.

PRO FOOTBALL

DETROIT (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have agreed to a $135 million, five-year extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. The team announced the deal keeps the quarterback under contract through the 2022 season.

Stafford was entering the last season of his $53 million, three-year contract. He stood to get quite a raise and did, getting more than the $125 million, five-year contract the Oakland Raiders gave Derek Carr this summer.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009. He helped the Lions reach the playoffs last season for the third time in six seasons.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jud Heathcote, who led Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA championship, has died. He was 90.

The school announced Heathcote died in Spokane, Washington.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo was hired by Heathcote as a part-time assistant in 1983. With Heathcote’s support, Izzo was promoted to replace him when he retired in 1995.

Heathcote won 340 games, three Big Ten titles and appeared in nine NCAA tournaments during his 19-year career at Michigan State.

He was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009 along with Johnson and Larry Bird, whose Indiana State team lost to the Heathcote-led Spartans in the 1979 final.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Less than 11 hours after the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL announced the hiring of former Baylor coach Art Briles as an assistant coach, the league and the team backtracked in the face of public pressure and said he will not be joining the team after all.

“Art Briles will no longer be joining the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a coach,” read a statement released from the CFL and Tiger-Cats.

“We came to this decision this evening following a lengthy discussion between the league and the Hamilton organization. We wish Mr. Briles all the best in his future endeavours.”

The 61-year-old Briles was fired in May 2016 by Baylor after an investigation by a law firm found that over several years the school mishandled numerous sexual assault allegations, including some against football players. The Pepper Hamilton review also led to the departures of Baylor University President Kenneth Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw.

Briles has acknowledged making mistakes and apologized for some “bad things that went on under my watch.” He has also pushed back against some accusations made against him and his program in lawsuits and made clear he wanted to return to coaching.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Do not look for President Donald Trump to show up at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, for a change.

U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier said that the Trump Organization suspended its suite agreement at the U.S. Open, which began Monday, while Trump is in the White House — but wants to renew it when he is out of office.

Widmaier said that particular suite, which is adjacent to the television broadcasting booth in Arthur Ashe Stadium, would be sold on at most a one-year basis and “there will be no long-term agreement” with anyone else.

Usually, he said, Ashe suites are sold on a multi-year basis, although some are sold for a year at a time or even just a portion of the two-week tournament.

For decades as a New York-area real estate mogul and, later, reality TV star, Trump was a fixture at the Grand Slam tournament, often sitting in the suite’s balcony during night-session matches. He frequently would be shown on arena’s video screens.

