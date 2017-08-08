501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Manziel hopes to stay…

Manziel hopes to stay in sports, maybe as college coach

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 1:56 pm 08/08/2017 01:56pm
Share
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel speaks with media members following the team's 30-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, in Seattle. Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel wants to remain in the sports world, possibly as a college coach. In an interview with Outkick the Coverage at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, Manziel said he has thought about what he would do if he fails to resume his NFL playing career. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel wants to remain in the sports world, possibly as a college coach.

In an interview with Outkick the Coverage at the International Football Betting Conference in Costa Rica, Manziel said he’s thought about what he would do if he fails to resume his NFL playing career.

“I’d do something involved with sports,” the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner said. “I can’t get away from it. I’ve had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time, I’d want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it’s coaching, whether it’s doing something like that. So I think that’d be my route.”

Asked which level he’d like to coach, Manziel said “probably college.”

The 24-year-old coached at an Elite 11 quarterbacks camp in Miami in February.

The former Texas A&M star said the Canadian Football League “is definitely something I’ve looked into,” but that he still hopes to play in the NFL. He has been out of the league since the Cleveland Browns released him last year amid several off-field issues.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Latin America News NFL News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?