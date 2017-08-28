501.5
Lions release WR Keshawn Martin and TE Tim Wright

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have cut wide receiver Keshawn Martin and tight end Tim Wright.

The Lions made the moves Monday, giving the two veterans an opportunity to possibly join another NFL team before rosters are set for Week 1.

Martin, a Michigan native who played at Michigan State, has 62 receptions for 685 yards and five touchdowns in his five-year career.

Detroit signed Wright three weeks ago, giving the team depth at the position while Eric Ebron recovers from a hamstring injury. Wright has 89 career receptions for 907 yards and two TDs over three seasons with the Lions, New England and Tampa Bay.

