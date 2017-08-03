LA Rams sign former Ga Tech QB Justin Thomas as receiver

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed Justin Thomas, the former Georgia Tech quarterback attempting to make an NFL roster as a receiver.

The Rams also signed receiver C.J. Germany, waived fullback Zach Laskey and put defensive lineman Dominique Easley on injured reserve Thursday.

Thomas was Georgia Tech’s starting quarterback for the past three seasons, passing for 4,469 yards and rushing for 2,370 in its triple-option offense. After going undrafted, he worked out with New Orleans as a defensive back and a receiver this summer before the Saints waived him last week.

Easley tore a ligament in his right knee earlier in the week, ending his season. The oft-injured veteran was projected to be a starter for the Rams.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.