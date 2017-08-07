501.5
Jets WR Quincy Enunwa has bulging disk, out for season

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 5:46 pm 08/07/2017 05:46pm
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (81) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills cornerback Corey White (30) makes the hit during the second half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Enunwa has a bulging disc in his neck that will likely require surgery and sideline him for the entire season. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a bulging disk in his neck that will likely require surgery and sideline him for the entire season.

Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Enunwa will seek a second opinion, but the receiver is facing a recovery time of 6 to 9 months. The injury is not considered career-threatening, but he will be placed on injured reserve.

Enunwa, projected as the Jets’ No. 1 receiver, was hurt Saturday night during practice at MetLife Stadium. Bowles said the injury initially appeared similar to the one that held Enunwa out during spring workouts.

With Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut during the offseason, it appeared Enunwa would be given the opportunity to lead an inexperienced receiving corps. He has 80 career catches for 1,172 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons.

