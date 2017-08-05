Jets score TD with 10-year-old boy who battled leukemia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets scored a special touchdown by fulfilling a young fan’s big wish.

On the first play of team drills during practice at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night, coach Todd Bowles called 10-year-old Jesse Pallas onto the field to join the offense in the huddle.

Pallas, in remission from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Josh McCown. The Miller Place, New York, resident then ran down the field — with a host of Jets blockers leading the way and defenders falling around him — 50 yards for a score .

The team surrounded Pallas and celebrated in the end zone, with McCown giving the young fan a hug. Pallas, who was joined by his mother Fariba, father Mike and older brother Jake, also received four tickets from the Jets for their home opener against Miami on Sept. 24.

Pallas was diagnosed with ALL Leukemia in 2011 and suffered a relapse three years later in his central nervous system. He went into remission about a year ago, but continues to deal with brain swelling and bone loss.

The Jets learned of Pallas’ story through The Marty Lyons Foundation, started by the former Jets linebacker in 1982 to fulfill wishes of children ages 3-to-17 who have been diagnosed as having terminal or life-threatening illnesses.

