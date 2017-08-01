Jets’ Forte day-to-day with tweaked hamstring

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Matt Forte is day-to-day with a tweaked hamstring and coach Todd Bowles has no immediate timetable on when he might return to practice.

The 31-year-old Forte missed practice Tuesday after being hurt Monday, and the Jets might opt to take it slow with the veteran to be sure he’s ready for the regular season. Bowles didn’t seem to indicate that the injury is serious.

“If he’s out here tomorrow, that’s great,” Bowles said. “If he’s out here two or three days from now, you know, when he gets out, he gets out.”

Forte also dealt with a hamstring issue last summer, but was ready for the season opener.

“We know Matt came in in shape and he’s a hell of a player,” Bowles said. “These things happen early in camp, so we’ll just go through it and get back to work as normal.”

___

