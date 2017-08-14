Jaguars rule out Fournette, Lee for preseason game vs Bucs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Marqise Lee won’t play in Thursday’s preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled out both players Monday, reiterating that the team is going to be cautious with them.

Fournette has a “nagging” foot injury that Marrone said has “been kind of growing.” The fourth overall pick in the NFL draft attended practice Monday, but wasn’t wearing pads and didn’t do any work.

Lee badly sprained his right ankle during practice Sunday. He was wearing a walking boot and using a crutch Monday.

“We’re just being smart on it,” Marrone said. “Obviously we’ll probably hold those guys out for at least ’til after the game.”

The Jaguars also made several roster moves Monday, signing rookie cornerback Dwayne Thomas, first-year tight end David Grinnage and veteran linebacker Andrew Gachkar. They also claimed fourth-year cornerback Charles James II off waivers from Buffalo.

The team waived rookie cornerback Ezra Robinson, waived/injured cornerback Josh Johnson, waived/injured rookie linebacker Justin Horton and waived rookie receiver Kenneth Walker.

Thomas spent three months with New England before being waived last week. Grinnage originally signed as a undrafted rookie free agent with Green Bay in 2016 and was released via an injury settlement last year.

Gachkar has played in 95 games, recording 144 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Gachkar spent the last two seasons in Dallas after playing four years in San Diego. James is a Jacksonville native and has spent time with the Bills (2017), Indianapolis (2016), Houston (2014, 2015-16), Baltimore (2015) and the New York Giants (2013).

Johnson and Horton will revert to Jacksonville’s injured reserve list if they clear waivers.

