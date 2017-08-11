Jaguars release vet Branden Albert following 2-week standoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released left tackle Branden Albert, ending a strange saga that lasted nearly two weeks.

The 32-year-old Albert is now free to sign with any other NFL team.

The Jaguars and Albert had been locked in a stalemate over how the sides would part ways. Albert left the team Aug. 31, telling coach Doug Marrone he planned to retire.

The Jaguars responded by placing Albert on the exempt/left squad list, meaning he had five days to return or he would forfeit his current contract and be unable to play in the league in 2017.

The relationship seemingly became more strained when the Jaguars considered going after a prorated portion ($3.4 million) of Albert’s $8.5 million signing bonus even though Miami paid it in 2014.

