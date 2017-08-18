501.5
Gun charge against former NFL linebacker dropped

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 12:06 am 08/18/2017 12:06am
ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — An attorney for a former NFL linebacker says a gun charge against his client has been dropped because the man who said he gave him a weapon admitted he lied.

NJ.com reported (http://bit.ly/2wVi04v ) this week the charges against Khaseem Greene were dismissed by a judge on July 17 after a request from prosecutors.

His attorney, Joshua McMahon, provided an audio recording to NJ.com that includes the other man telling detectives in Elizabeth that he lied about Greene’s involvement.

A criminal complaint reported that Greene was seen on camera handing a gun to another man who fired into a crowd.

McMahon says the audio recording proves prosecutors moved forward with charges even though the other man admitted he lied.

The prosecutors’ office said it couldn’t comment on specifics of the case.

