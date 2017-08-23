501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Giants waive OL Bowie…

Giants waive OL Bowie days after domestic charges disclosed

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 10:44 am 08/23/2017 10:44am
Share
In this photo provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Michael Bowie is pictured in an undated photo. Bowie, who is from Tulsa, Okla., was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office via AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have waived Michael Bowie days after finding out that the offensive lineman had been charged with assault and battery in Oklahoma.

The Giants announced the decision Wednesday along with three moves.

The team learned of the charges on Saturday and did not allow the 25-year-old free agent to make the trip to Cleveland for a preseason game against the Browns on Monday night.

Bowie is accused of grabbing his girlfriend by the neck during a fight at her home in Bixby, Oklahoma, then broke two televisions and punched a hole in the wall.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Bowie, a Tulsa resident. His agent says Bowie is working to prove his innocence, saying there was no physical contact with the girlfriend.

New York also waived offensive linemen Corin Brooks, and waived/injured wideouts Darius Powe and Andrew Turzilli.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?