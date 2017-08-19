Fournette, Lee expect to be ready for Jaguars’ season opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rookie running back Leonard Fournette expects to be ready for Jacksonville’s season opener. So does receiver Marqise Lee.

Fournette and Lee spoke Saturday for the first time since being sidelined by injuries a week ago and expressed confidence they would play in the Sept. 10 opener at Houston.

“I’m very confident,” Fournette said. “There’s nothing to worry about.”

The fourth overall pick in the NFL draft was shut down last Sunday with a left foot injury that coach Doug Marrone called a “nagging issue.”

Fournette said he didn’t know what caused the pain.

“I’ve never had a foot or toe injury or anything like that,” he said. “But they’re doing a great job with rehabbing. I think it’s going pretty good.”

Fournette missed parts of his junior season at LSU because of a sprained left ankle, but he said his latest injury has nothing to do with that setback. He anticipates practicing again during the preseason, but has no idea whether he will play in the final two exhibitions.

“I don’t know,” he said. “That’s up to the coaches. That’s not my decision, but I know I’ll be practicing, getting back out there with my team and competing.”

Same goes for Lee, who fell to the ground during a passing drill last Sunday and immediately grabbed his right leg. Lee’s lower leg was immobilized before he was taken off the field on a cart. He was diagnosed with a badly sprained ankle.

Lee spent several days in a walking boot and used a crutch, but ditched those in the last few days. He said the next step is to start running again.

“I’m pretty confident I’ll be fine,” Lee said. “I can’t make a move without the trainers and the coaches. It’s their decision, but I’m going to go ahead and jump in: I think I’ll be fine by Game 1. Doing everything possible to be ready by Game 1. That’s all I really can control. So I’m just going to do that.”

Also Sunday, the Jaguars removed cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle) from the physically unable to perform list. The team’s nickel cornerback was scheduled to practice for the first time in training camp later in the day.

