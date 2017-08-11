501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Former Bengals LB Schaffer…

Former Bengals LB Schaffer gets jail for indecent exposure

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 11:43 am 08/11/2017 11:43am
Share

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Jerome Schaffer has been sentenced to 180 days in jail on misdemeanor assault and indecent exposure charges.

Attorney Mike Allen says a Butler County Court judge on Thursday delayed imposing Schaffer’s sentence until Aug. 31. Allen hopes the 26-year-old Schaffer will receive probation instead of jail during that hearing.

Schaffer pleaded no contest in June.

Authorities say Schaffer was apparently under the influence of drugs when he was arrested in February after he got into a fight, tried to break into cars and exposed himself in a church parking lot.

Allen says that Schaffer is dealing with the effects of multiple concussions from his college and NFL playing days. He says Schaffer is now doing well and that concussions are “a legitimate and serious issue.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?