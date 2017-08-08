501.5
Falcons to hold out Julio Jones in preseason opener

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:02 pm 08/08/2017 06:02pm
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are holding out wide receiver Julio Jones in their preseason opener at Miami on Thursday night.

Jones has reported no problems in his recovery from minor offseason foot surgery. His practice time has been regulated, though he has ran well. Jones said Monday, “I’ve been moving well. I feel good.”

Coach Dan Quinn says wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (lower leg) and offensive tackle Kevin Graf (arm) also will miss the game.

Jones and Gabriel are expected to go through pregame warmups.

Quinn says he has not decided the game status for rookie first-round pick Takkarist McKinley, a defensive end who had offseason shoulder surgery.

