Ex-49er Tramaine Brock has domestic violence charges dropped

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 4:20 pm 08/09/2017 04:20pm
FILE - This April 19, 2016 file photo shows Tramaine Brock, who played with the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. Felony domestic violence charges filed in June, 2017, against Brock were dropped Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, because prosecutors say the victim did not want to cooperate. (AP Photo/File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say domestic violence charges against former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock were dropped because of insufficient evidence.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2uH3mez ) Wednesday that felony charges filed in June were dropped Tuesday because prosecutors say the victim did not want to cooperate.

Officials say the 28-year-old Brock punched and tried multiple times to strangle his girlfriend during an April 6 dispute over what to watch on television. Prosecutors say one of the strangling attempts occurred as she carried their 1-year-old child.

Police say the woman had visible injuries when officers arrived at Brock’s home in Santa Clara.

The 49ers released Brock in April, one day after he was arrested.

Brock’s attorney, Joshua Bentley, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

