Eagles-Packers Stats

Eagles-Packers Stats

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 11:56 pm 08/10/2017 11:56pm
Philadelphia 6 0 3 0— 9
Green Bay 0 17 0 7—24
First Quarter

Phi_Hollins 38 pass from Wentz (pass failed), 6:33.

Second Quarter

GB_Davis 68 punt return (Crosby kick), 11:50.

GB_Janis 20 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 8:25.

GB_FG Crosby 39, 5:33.

Third Quarter

Phi_FG Sturgis 25, 1:13.

Fourth Quarter

GB_M.Clark 7 pass from Hill (Crosby kick), :09.

A_74,330.

___

Phi GB
First downs 16 14
Total Net Yards 322 261
Rushes-yards 19-47 18-47
Passing 275 214
Punt Returns 4-3 2-94
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-50
Interceptions Ret. 1-6 2-31
Comp-Att-Int 35-54-2 22-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 5-48
Punts 5-43.8 6-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 5-2
Penalties-Yards 4-20 5-25
Time of Possession 32:03 27:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Clement 7-13, D.Evans 1-9, Blount 4-9, Marshall 1-6, McGloin 1-6, Pumphrey 4-5, Agholor 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Hill 2-14, Williams 4-14, Callahan 1-11, Hundley 1-4, Phillips 3-4, Stanback 2-0, A.Jones 2-0, Montgomery 3-0.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 4-4-0-56, McGloin 28-42-1-205, D.Evans 3-8-1-22. Green Bay, Hundley 8-15-1-90, Callahan 10-16-0-103, Hill 4-5-0-69.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Treggs 7-91, Pumphrey 5-12, Hollins 4-64, Ward 4-12, Burton 3-19, J.Matthews 3-18, B.Brown 3-12, Clement 2-31, Watford 2-12, Gibson 2-12. Green Bay, Yancey 3-67, McCaffrey 3-60, D.Adams 2-26, M.Clark 2-19, Dupre 2-16, Kerridge 2-5, Janis 1-20, Bennett 1-13, Crockett 1-12, Allison 1-10, Montgomery 1-8, Mays 1-5, Cobb 1-1, A.Jones 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Sturgis 46.

