Eagles-Packers Stats

|Philadelphia
|6
|0
|3
|0—
|9
|Green Bay
|0
|17
|0
|7—24
|First Quarter
Phi_Hollins 38 pass from Wentz (pass failed), 6:33.
GB_Davis 68 punt return (Crosby kick), 11:50.
GB_Janis 20 pass from Hundley (Crosby kick), 8:25.
GB_FG Crosby 39, 5:33.
Phi_FG Sturgis 25, 1:13.
GB_M.Clark 7 pass from Hill (Crosby kick), :09.
A_74,330.
|Phi
|GB
|First downs
|16
|14
|Total Net Yards
|322
|261
|Rushes-yards
|19-47
|18-47
|Passing
|275
|214
|Punt Returns
|4-3
|2-94
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-6
|2-31
|Comp-Att-Int
|35-54-2
|22-36-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|5-48
|Punts
|5-43.8
|6-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-2
|5-2
|Penalties-Yards
|4-20
|5-25
|Time of Possession
|32:03
|27:57
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Clement 7-13, D.Evans 1-9, Blount 4-9, Marshall 1-6, McGloin 1-6, Pumphrey 4-5, Agholor 1-(minus 1). Green Bay, Hill 2-14, Williams 4-14, Callahan 1-11, Hundley 1-4, Phillips 3-4, Stanback 2-0, A.Jones 2-0, Montgomery 3-0.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 4-4-0-56, McGloin 28-42-1-205, D.Evans 3-8-1-22. Green Bay, Hundley 8-15-1-90, Callahan 10-16-0-103, Hill 4-5-0-69.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Treggs 7-91, Pumphrey 5-12, Hollins 4-64, Ward 4-12, Burton 3-19, J.Matthews 3-18, B.Brown 3-12, Clement 2-31, Watford 2-12, Gibson 2-12. Green Bay, Yancey 3-67, McCaffrey 3-60, D.Adams 2-26, M.Clark 2-19, Dupre 2-16, Kerridge 2-5, Janis 1-20, Bennett 1-13, Crockett 1-12, Allison 1-10, Montgomery 1-8, Mays 1-5, Cobb 1-1, A.Jones 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Sturgis 46.
