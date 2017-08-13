Dolphins’ Ajayi joins drills for 1st time since concussion

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi has joined team drills for the first time since he was sidelined by a concussion July 31.

Ajayi wore pads Sunday for the first time since the injury, but left practice early because of hydration issues in the 90-degree morning sunshine. Coach Adam Gase said the issue was merely a matter of Ajayi regaining his conditioning.

Ajayi had a breakout season in 2016, when he ran for 1,272 yards and had consecutive 200-yard games.

