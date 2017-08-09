Cowboys sign punter Chris Jones to 4-year extension

501.5
By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 6:37 pm 08/09/2017 06:37pm
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas punter Chris Jones has signed a four-year contract extension through 2021, securing the Cowboys’ special teams combo with kicker Dan Bailey for at least the next four seasons.

Jones, who had one year remaining on his deal, had a career-best average of 45.9 yards last season, including a 66-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the 1-yard line at Philadelphia in the regular-season finale.

The 28-year-old Jones also had a video highlight last year when he leveled Detroit’s Andre Roberts on a punt return late in the season. He had a 30-yard run on a fake punt in an overtime win at home against the Eagles.

Bailey, who has made nearly 90 percent of his field goals through six seasons, is signed through 2020.

