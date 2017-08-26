Colts-Steelers Stats

|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|6—19
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|9
|0—15
|First Quarter
Ind_Gore 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:46.
Pit_FG Boswell 36, 4:56.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 45, 9:35.
Ind_FG Vinatieri 31, 3:24.
Pit_FG Boswell 41, :06.
Pit_Grimble 10 pass from Jones (kick failed), 9:05.
Pit_FG Boswell 37, 1:33.
Ind_Ferguson 1 run (kick failed), 9:47.
A_50,039.
___
|Ind
|Pit
|First downs
|21
|26
|Total Net Yards
|326
|347
|Rushes-yards
|25-69
|22-108
|Passing
|257
|239
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-10
|Kickoff Returns
|5-88
|4-80
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-12
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-28-1
|31-47-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-21
|Punts
|4-47.5
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-82
|5-37
|Time of Possession
|28:37
|31:23
___
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Gore 5-23, Ferguson 11-23, Mack 7-18, Tolzien 1-6, Morris 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Watson 8-40, Conner 4-26, K.Davis 7-21, T.Williams 1-10, Dobbs 1-9, Nix 1-2.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Tolzien 7-10-1-123, Morris 12-16-0-143, P.Walker 1-2-0-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 6-9-0-73, Jones 21-31-1-163, Dobbs 4-7-0-24.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Dorsett 3-60, Natson 3-13, Daniels 3-6, Howard 2-35, Aiken 2-24, Moncrief 1-55, Krieger Coble 1-20, Mack 1-17, F.Brown 1-13, Doyle 1-9, Bray 1-9, Ferguson 1-4. Pittsburgh, E.Rogers 5-58, Bryant 5-23, Watson 4-42, Smith-Schuster 3-31, Grimble 3-26, A.Brown 2-28, James 1-12, Odom 1-10, K.Davis 1-9, Hamilton 1-9, Heyward-Bey 1-4, Toussaint 1-3, D.Johnson 1-3, Coates 1-1, Tucker 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
