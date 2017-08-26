501.5
Colts-Steelers Stats

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 10:49 pm 08/26/2017 10:49pm
Indianapolis 7 6 0 6—19
Pittsburgh 3 3 9 0—15
First Quarter

Ind_Gore 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 10:46.

Pit_FG Boswell 36, 4:56.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 45, 9:35.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 31, 3:24.

Pit_FG Boswell 41, :06.

Third Quarter

Pit_Grimble 10 pass from Jones (kick failed), 9:05.

Pit_FG Boswell 37, 1:33.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Ferguson 1 run (kick failed), 9:47.

A_50,039.

___

Ind Pit
First downs 21 26
Total Net Yards 326 347
Rushes-yards 25-69 22-108
Passing 257 239
Punt Returns 1-0 3-10
Kickoff Returns 5-88 4-80
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-12
Comp-Att-Int 20-28-1 31-47-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-21
Punts 4-47.5 3-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 9-82 5-37
Time of Possession 28:37 31:23

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Gore 5-23, Ferguson 11-23, Mack 7-18, Tolzien 1-6, Morris 1-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Watson 8-40, Conner 4-26, K.Davis 7-21, T.Williams 1-10, Dobbs 1-9, Nix 1-2.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Tolzien 7-10-1-123, Morris 12-16-0-143, P.Walker 1-2-0-(minus 1). Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 6-9-0-73, Jones 21-31-1-163, Dobbs 4-7-0-24.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Dorsett 3-60, Natson 3-13, Daniels 3-6, Howard 2-35, Aiken 2-24, Moncrief 1-55, Krieger Coble 1-20, Mack 1-17, F.Brown 1-13, Doyle 1-9, Bray 1-9, Ferguson 1-4. Pittsburgh, E.Rogers 5-58, Bryant 5-23, Watson 4-42, Smith-Schuster 3-31, Grimble 3-26, A.Brown 2-28, James 1-12, Odom 1-10, K.Davis 1-9, Hamilton 1-9, Heyward-Bey 1-4, Toussaint 1-3, D.Johnson 1-3, Coates 1-1, Tucker 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
