501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Christie to see Cowboys…

Christie to see Cowboys owner’s induction into Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 10:14 am 08/04/2017 10:14am
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is heading to Ohio to celebrate Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ entry into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Christie is scheduled to be in Canton on Friday and Saturday to see Jones’ induction.

Christie is a lifelong Cowboys fan despite most in New Jersey being fans of two of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals: the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

He has sat with Jones in his box at many Cowboys games, including an awkward embrace caught on camera when the Cowboys won a rare playoff game in 2015.

The Republican governor is scheduled to leave New Jersey on Friday afternoon. It’s not clear if he’ll still be in the state when President Donald Trump arrives for the start of a 17-day vacation.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News NFL News Sports Travel News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?