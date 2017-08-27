Christian who? Love stars in No. 14 Stanford’s win over Rice

SYDNEY (AP) — Bryce Love proved he could fill in quite nicely as Christian McCaffrey’s replacement at Stanford, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 180 yards to lead the No.14 Cardinal to a 62-7 victory over Rice on Sunday in the Sydney College Football Cup.

Love, installed as the No. 1 player in the backfield after McCaffrey was drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers, had 13 carries, including a 62-yard burst through the Rice line on Stanford’s opening play from scrimmage. He didn’t play much after the middle of the third quarter.

Cameron Scarlett, a redshirt freshman who also moved up in the Stanford pecking order, had three touchdowns, all rushing, and finished with 68 yards from nine carries. He also had one 56-yard pass reception.

The Cardinal, were 31-point favorites. They led 38-0 at halftime and scored touchdowns on their first four possessions.

Rice, trailing 55-0, finally broke its scoreless drought with six minutes remaining on running back Austin Walker’s 23-yard touchdown run.

THE TAKEAWAY

STANFORD: Quarterback Keller Chryst, who tore the ACL in his right knee in December in the Sun Bowl, showed no sign of the injury, although he did get up slowly and appeared to favor his knee after being sacked in the second quarter. Chryst finished with 14 completions in 24 attempts for 253 yards and two TDs before Ryan Burns and later K.J. Costello took over with Stanford leading 45-0. Costello scored the final Stanford TD on a 25-yard run.

RICE: Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Glaesmann won the starting job and had a very difficult beginning to his college career. Starting his first play from scrimmage on the Rice 10-yard line, Rice was hit for a delay of game and false start and the Owls later punted from deep in their end zone. Glaesmann was 7 for 18 for 69 yards.

UP NEXT

STANFORD: after a week off, plays at Pac-12 favorite USC on Sept. 9

RICE: The Owls also have a week off before playing the University of Texas at El Paso in El Paso, also on Sept. 9.

