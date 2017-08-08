501.5
Chiefs’ Len Dawson to retire after final season in booth

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:13 pm 08/08/2017 06:13pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hall of Fame quarterback-turned broadcaster Len Dawson, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to three AFL titles and their only Super Bowl, will retire from the radio booth after the upcoming season.

The Chiefs and their radio network announced Dawson’s decision in a joint statement Tuesday.

Dawson joined the Dallas Texans in 1962 and led the franchise to its first AFL title, then stayed with the organization when it moved to Kansas City. The Chiefs also won titles in 1966 and 1969, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Bowl and Dawson was the game’s MVP.

He began broadcasting in 1966, while he was still playing, and joined the Chiefs’ radio network in 1984. Dawson then joined Dan Dierdorf and Frank Gifford in 2012 as the only people to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as both a player and broadcaster.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

