501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Chargers' Gates will skip…

Chargers’ Gates will skip practice, see LT into Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 11:10 pm 08/01/2017 11:10pm
Share

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Antonio Gates will skip the Los Angeles Chargers’ first practice at their new stadium to attend LaDainian Tomlinson’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Philip Rivers will stay in California for Saturday’s practice, coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday.

Gates, Rivers and Tomlinson were teammates in San Diego for six seasons, and they formed one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive trios from 2006-09. Both Gates and Rivers wanted to attend Tomlinson’s induction, but the Chargers decided to send the 37-year-old Gates as their representative.

The Chargers will work out with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at StubHub Center, their home in suburban Carson for the next three seasons.

“We’re going to StubHub for the first time, and it’s a dress rehearsal for our organization,” Lynn said. “We’ve got a lot of things to work through that day, and Philip wants to be there. He was torn, because he wants to be with L.T. as well. But we’re all good, and L.T. is happy.”

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?