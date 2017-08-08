501.5
Browns WR Corey Coleman cleared in assault case

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:35 pm 08/08/2017 06:35pm
FILE - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) walking off the field during NFL football practice at the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. Coleman has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an assault case. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 that an investigation by detectives into an assault against a 26-year-old man in December “failed to produce sufficient evidence that Corey Coleman was a participant.” (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman has been cleared of wrongdoing in an assault case.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that an investigation into a December assault on a 26-year-old man at Coleman’s downtown apartment building “failed to produce sufficient evidence that Corey Coleman was a participant.”

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley’s office said the detectives recently received laboratory results and there was no DNA evidence implicating Coleman. No charges will be filed against Coleman, a former first-round draft pick who played in 10 games as a rookie last season.

Coleman’s brother, Jonathan, and Jared Floyd of Dallas have been charged with felonious assault. They’ve been released on $10,000 bond and are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

Corey Coleman caught 33 passes for 413 yards last season. He missed six games after breaking his hand in practice.

