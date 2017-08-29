501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Browns coach doesn't deny…

Browns coach doesn’t deny team trying to trade CB Haden

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 1:33 pm 08/29/2017 01:33pm
Share

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Coach Hue Jackson isn’t denying a report that the Cleveland Browns are attempting to trade cornerback Joe Haden.

CBSSports.com reported that the Browns are “aggressively trying to trade” Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler who has been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.

Jackson said he wants Haden on his defense, but he deferred to Sashi Brown, the team’s top front-office executive, to make decisions that help the Browns.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus declined to comment. The Browns did not make Haden available following practice.

Haden is due to make $11.1 million this season. He signed a five-year, $67.5 million extension in 2014. The Browns could be looking to unload his contract and possibly add a wide receiver.

The 28-year-old Haden has played in only 18 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a groin injury that severely limited him in 2016.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?