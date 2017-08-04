Bills tackle Glenn sees specialist to evaluate foot injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn missed his second straight practice because of a left foot injury. Coach Sean McDermott says it’s too early to determine whether the player will require surgery.

McDermott provided the update before practice Friday, a day after Glenn traveled to have his injury evaluated by foot specialist Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina. McDermott declined to go into detail on the nature of the injury by simply referring to it as “general foot soreness.”

Glenn was held out of spring practices before being cleared for the start of training camp last week. He was practicing on a limited basis before missing his first session on Thursday.

McDermott didn’t provide a timetable in saying he expects Glenn to return to practice sooner than later.

Glenn has been a starter since his rookie season in 2012, and last year became one of the league’s top-paid tackles after signing a five-year, $65 million contract extension.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.