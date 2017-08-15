Bills tackle Cordy Glenn listed week to week with sore foot

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn is listed as week to week after receiving an injection to treat a sore left foot that has bothered him all offseason.

Coach Sean McDermott says Glenn went to Wisconsin to see specialist Robert Anderson. McDermott would not disclose the nature of the injury or the injection. The procedure occurred a little more than a week after Glenn was examined by Anderson.

Glenn has missed five of Buffalo’s past eight practices and the preseason-opening 17-10 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. He also missed a series of spring practices.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.