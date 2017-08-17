Bills-Eagles Stats

|Buffalo
|0
|6
|3
|7—16
|Philadelphia
|3
|10
|0
|7—20
|First Quarter
Phi_FG Sturgis 24, 11:06.
Buf_FG Hauschka 42, 11:37.
Phi_FG Sturgis 48, 7:50.
Phi_Clement 6 run (Sturgis kick), :47.
Buf_FG Hauschka 26, :00.
Buf_FG Hauschka 30, 7:41.
Buf_Reilly 9 pass from Yates (Rehkow kick), 4:57.
Phi_Marshall 1 run (Sturgis kick), 3:00.
A_69,596.
___
|Buf
|Phi
|First downs
|24
|22
|Total Net Yards
|408
|329
|Rushes-yards
|26-136
|26-66
|Passing
|272
|263
|Punt Returns
|4-13
|3-11
|Kickoff Returns
|2-54
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-27
|3-74
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-53-3
|27-41-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-31
|2-16
|Punts
|7-43.1
|5-49.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|15-131
|9-85
|Time of Possession
|30:26
|29:34
___
RUSHING_Buffalo, Banyard 7-37, J.Williams 7-29, McCoy 4-21, Peterman 2-17, T.Jones 3-16, Taylor 1-12, O’Neal 1-3, Tolbert 1-1. Philadelphia, Clement 8-34, Marshall 6-21, Blount 5-8, Evans 1-3, Wentz 2-3, Agholor 1-0, Pumphrey 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Buffalo, Taylor 8-18-2-53, Peterman 10-20-0-167, Yates 9-15-1-83. Philadelphia, Wentz 6-9-0-56, McGloin 12-20-1-131, Evans 9-12-1-92.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Reilly 4-39, O’Leary 3-50, Z.Jones 3-42, Clay 3-16, Streater 2-40, Banyard 2-28, Shorts 2-22, L.Thomas 2-13, Holmes 2-11, C.Brown 1-17, McCoy 1-11, O’Neal 1-9, Boldin 1-5. Philadelphia, B.Brown 4-34, M.Johnson 2-45, Agholor 2-28, Jeffery 2-23, Pumphrey 2-20, Blount 2-15, Marshall 2-15, Watford 2-12, Burton 2-7, Clement 2-6, Ward 1-29, Celek 1-18, Ertz 1-11, Zaruba 1-10, Hollins 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Sturgis 45.
