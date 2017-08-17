501.5
Bills-Eagles Stats

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 10:40 pm 08/17/2017 10:40pm
Buffalo 0 6 3 7—16
Philadelphia 3 10 0 7—20
First Quarter

Phi_FG Sturgis 24, 11:06.

Second Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 42, 11:37.

Phi_FG Sturgis 48, 7:50.

Phi_Clement 6 run (Sturgis kick), :47.

Buf_FG Hauschka 26, :00.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 30, 7:41.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Reilly 9 pass from Yates (Rehkow kick), 4:57.

Phi_Marshall 1 run (Sturgis kick), 3:00.

A_69,596.

___

Buf Phi
First downs 24 22
Total Net Yards 408 329
Rushes-yards 26-136 26-66
Passing 272 263
Punt Returns 4-13 3-11
Kickoff Returns 2-54 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-27 3-74
Comp-Att-Int 27-53-3 27-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-31 2-16
Punts 7-43.1 5-49.6
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 15-131 9-85
Time of Possession 30:26 29:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Banyard 7-37, J.Williams 7-29, McCoy 4-21, Peterman 2-17, T.Jones 3-16, Taylor 1-12, O’Neal 1-3, Tolbert 1-1. Philadelphia, Clement 8-34, Marshall 6-21, Blount 5-8, Evans 1-3, Wentz 2-3, Agholor 1-0, Pumphrey 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Buffalo, Taylor 8-18-2-53, Peterman 10-20-0-167, Yates 9-15-1-83. Philadelphia, Wentz 6-9-0-56, McGloin 12-20-1-131, Evans 9-12-1-92.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Reilly 4-39, O’Leary 3-50, Z.Jones 3-42, Clay 3-16, Streater 2-40, Banyard 2-28, Shorts 2-22, L.Thomas 2-13, Holmes 2-11, C.Brown 1-17, McCoy 1-11, O’Neal 1-9, Boldin 1-5. Philadelphia, B.Brown 4-34, M.Johnson 2-45, Agholor 2-28, Jeffery 2-23, Pumphrey 2-20, Blount 2-15, Marshall 2-15, Watford 2-12, Burton 2-7, Clement 2-6, Ward 1-29, Celek 1-18, Ertz 1-11, Zaruba 1-10, Hollins 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Sturgis 45.

