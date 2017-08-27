501.5
Bears receiver Cameron Meredith carted off with injured knee

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 2:01 pm 08/27/2017 02:01pm
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, left, passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football preseason game Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. At right is running back Jordan Howard (24). (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chicago wide receiver Cameron Meredith has been carted off the field after hurting his left knee late in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans.

Meredith made a 16-yard catch Sunday when he was hit by Titans cornerback Logan Ryan and safety Johnathan Cyprien. Meredith’s left foot appeared to catch in the grass when hit in the leg by Cyprien, and the receiver immediately went down.

Trainers put a brace on Meredith’s leg before lifting him onto a cart that took him off the field.

Meredith led the Bears with 66 catches for 888 yards last season and tied for the team-high with four touchdown receptions.

The Bears say long snapper Patrick Scales also is out with an injured knee.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

