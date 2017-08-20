Bears-Cardinals Stats

Chicago 3 14 0 7—24 Arizona 0 7 7 9—23 First Quarter

Chi_FG Barth 42, 4:57.

Second Quarter

Ari_Gresham 1 pass from Palmer (Dawson kick), 6:04.

Chi_K.Wright 7 pass from Glennon (Barth kick), :36.

Chi— (Barth kick)

Third Quarter

Ari_Gabbert 4 run (Dawson kick), 7:48.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Cunningham 6 pass from Trubisky (Aguayo kick), 1:55.

Ari_FG Dawson 52, 1:20.

Ari_Ross 3 pass from Gabbert (pass failed), :09.

A_64,016.

___

Chi Ari First downs 23 22 Total Net Yards 267 292 Rushes-yards 31-102 19-40 Passing 165 252 Punt Returns 2-19 2-7 Kickoff Returns 4-58 1-31 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-52 Comp-Att-Int 21-28-1 25-45-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 2-6 Punts 4-51.8 5-45.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 7-48 8-83 Time of Possession 33:01 26:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Cohen 11-77, Rounds 9-18, Carey 6-7, Cunningham 3-1, Sanchez 1-0, Shaw 1-(minus 1). Arizona, Ellington 5-11, Stanton 1-8, C.Johnson 4-8, Gabbert 2-6, Penny 4-4, Da.Johnson 3-3.

PASSING_Chicago, Glennon 13-18-1-89, Sanchez 2-2-0-23, Trubisky 6-8-0-60. Arizona, Palmer 9-14-0-67, Stanton 2-6-0-17, Gabbert 14-25-1-174.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Cunningham 3-15, Meredith 2-26, Gentry 2-19, Z.Miller 2-17, Carey 2-13, K.Wright 2-9, White 2-2, Stevenson 1-17, Davis 1-14, Sims 1-13, Rounds 1-13, Shaheen 1-9, D.Brown 1-5. Arizona, Hubert 4-44, Ross 4-32, C.Johnson 3-5, Hogan 2-32, Nelson 2-26, Penny 2-17, Ellington 2-14, Seals-Jones 1-41, C.Williams 1-15, Momah 1-12, Niklas 1-11, Ja.Brown 1-8, Gresham 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Aguayo 49. Arizona, Dawson 63.

