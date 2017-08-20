Bears-Cardinals Stats

|Chicago
|3
|14
|0
|7—24
|Arizona
|0
|7
|7
|9—23
|First Quarter
Chi_FG Barth 42, 4:57.
Ari_Gresham 1 pass from Palmer (Dawson kick), 6:04.
Chi_K.Wright 7 pass from Glennon (Barth kick), :36.
Chi— (Barth kick)
Ari_Gabbert 4 run (Dawson kick), 7:48.
Chi_Cunningham 6 pass from Trubisky (Aguayo kick), 1:55.
Ari_FG Dawson 52, 1:20.
Ari_Ross 3 pass from Gabbert (pass failed), :09.
A_64,016.
___
|Chi
|Ari
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|267
|292
|Rushes-yards
|31-102
|19-40
|Passing
|165
|252
|Punt Returns
|2-19
|2-7
|Kickoff Returns
|4-58
|1-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-52
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-28-1
|25-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|2-6
|Punts
|4-51.8
|5-45.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-48
|8-83
|Time of Possession
|33:01
|26:59
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Cohen 11-77, Rounds 9-18, Carey 6-7, Cunningham 3-1, Sanchez 1-0, Shaw 1-(minus 1). Arizona, Ellington 5-11, Stanton 1-8, C.Johnson 4-8, Gabbert 2-6, Penny 4-4, Da.Johnson 3-3.
PASSING_Chicago, Glennon 13-18-1-89, Sanchez 2-2-0-23, Trubisky 6-8-0-60. Arizona, Palmer 9-14-0-67, Stanton 2-6-0-17, Gabbert 14-25-1-174.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Cunningham 3-15, Meredith 2-26, Gentry 2-19, Z.Miller 2-17, Carey 2-13, K.Wright 2-9, White 2-2, Stevenson 1-17, Davis 1-14, Sims 1-13, Rounds 1-13, Shaheen 1-9, D.Brown 1-5. Arizona, Hubert 4-44, Ross 4-32, C.Johnson 3-5, Hogan 2-32, Nelson 2-26, Penny 2-17, Ellington 2-14, Seals-Jones 1-41, C.Williams 1-15, Momah 1-12, Niklas 1-11, Ja.Brown 1-8, Gresham 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Aguayo 49. Arizona, Dawson 63.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.