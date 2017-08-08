501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » 49ers rookie LB Newsom…

49ers rookie LB Newsom suffers concussion in frightening hit

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:14 pm 08/08/2017 06:14pm
Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom suffered a concussion during Tuesday’s practice but the team says he didn’t sustain any cervical spinal fractures.

He was taken from the practice field in an ambulance Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and neck.

The team said he was taken to Stanford Medical Center.

“After evaluation, doctors determined Newsom has no cervical spine fractures, but did suffer a concussion,” the 49ers said. “Newsom remains at Stanford Medical Center under observation.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the day that Newsom had feeling in his arms and legs and his eyes were open as he was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital. Newsom lay motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.

Newsom joined the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent from Missouri.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?