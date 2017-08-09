501.5
49ers LB Donavin Newsom to be released from hospital

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 7:05 pm 08/09/2017 07:05pm
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom is expected to be released from the hospital a day after being taken off the practice field by ambulance with a concussion.

The 49ers say Newsom is doing well and is expected to leave Stanford Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Newson was hurt in practice Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and neck. He suffered a concussion but didn’t sustain any cervical spinal fractures.

Newsom lay motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.

Newsom joined the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent from Missouri.

The 49ers also signed linebacker Sean Porter to a one-year deal and released center Jeremy Zuttah, who was acquired in a trade from Baltimore in March.

Coach Kyle Shanahan also said Wednesday that 2015 first-round guard Joshua Garnett will have a procedure Thursday to clean out his injured knee and his status for the season opener on Sept. 10 is in doubt.

