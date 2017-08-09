2017 fantasy football team name suggestions

WASHINGTON – It’s hard to believe, but it’s almost that time of year again.

With Baltimore and Washington set to square off in each team’s first preseason game this week, get ready to pore over mock drafts, over-analyze “expert” predictions, and search the bottom of your black, pun-loving heart for the very best fantasy football team name you can muster.

This marks the third edition of this guide, and I’ve tried to ensure none of the names offered are too close to last year’s crop. I also tried to keep them as relevant and up-to-date as possible, and to stay within the boundaries of (relatively) decent taste. That said, if none of these inspire you, feel free to look at lists from the past two years, or to use the ideas as a springboard to something more, uh, risqué.

So, to be clear, there will be no Anthony Scaramucci jokes. There will be no lewd references (if you think Show Me Your TDs is the funniest name you’ve ever heard, this list isn’t for you) or anything else you’d be embarrassed using in a work league. It can be a tough line to walk between humor and civility. Hopefully this helps you along that tightrope.

Bow? No: Football This week, the NFL decided that Josh Norman’s bow-and-arrow celebration was too violent for a game that (it appears, based on mounting scientific evidence) causes severe and permanent brain damage the longer one plays it. The “No Fun League” name was always kind of lame, but the NFL is doing everything it can to live up to that moniker. Anyway. Those that grew up in the era of Bo Jackson know that Bo Knows any and every sport, probably even archery. If you find yourself in that group, this name might be for you. You can then explain to anyone under the age of 25 who Bo Jackson was and feel like the oldest man on earth. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

