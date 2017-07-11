501.5
Wrongful death lawsuit against ex-NFL star’s estate in court

By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 12:34 am 07/11/2017 12:34am
FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, defendant Aaron Hernandez listens as Judge Jeffrey Locke addresses the jury's question during his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is headed back to court. A status hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, in Suffolk County Superior Court. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit filed against the estate of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez is headed back to court.

A status hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Suffolk County Superior Court.

Hernandez was accused of gunning down Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012. The former New England Patriots tight end was acquitted of the killings in April. Days later, he hanged himself in his prison cell. He was serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

After Hernandez’s death, the families of de Abreu and Furtado said they would continue to pursue their wrongful death claims against Hernandez’s estate.

Lloyd’s mother has said she will continue to pursue a separate wrongful death lawsuit against Hernandez’s estate.

