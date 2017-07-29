501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » With injuries at linebacker,…

With injuries at linebacker, Vikings sign Darnell Sankey

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 11:54 am 07/29/2017 11:54am
Share

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Darnell Sankey for depth following an injury to Kentrell Brothers.

Sankey joined the Vikings on Saturday, the first day of practice in pads. The undrafted product of Sacramento State spent time last season with Denver, Oakland and Kansas City. He’s also the cousin of Bishop Sankey, a running back on the Vikings roster.

Brothers was a fifth-round draft pick last year out of Missouri. He left the field on a cart Friday in pain while clutching his left hamstring.

The Vikings waived injured rookie linebacker Shaan Washington to make room for Sankey. On Friday, they signed rookie linebacker Noor Davis, who played at Stanford.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?