Uber driver says in lawsuit that Oher assaulted him

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 4:31 pm 07/21/2017 04:31pm
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Michael Oher watches from the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Panthers released the former starting left tackle — the subject of the movie "The Blind Side" — after he failed a physical on Thursday, July 20, 2017. The move comes six days before the Panthers are scheduled to report to training camp and 10 months since Oher last played. Oher started 16 regular games and three playoff games for the Panthers during their Super Bowl run in 2015. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher, who faces misdemeanor charges of assaulting an Uber driver, has been sued in connection with the incident.

Girma Berkessa says in the complaint that an “extremely intoxicated” Oher pushed him to the ground, kicked him and called him a homophobic slur several times April 14. The complaint says Oher “acted maliciously, intentionally, willfully, wantonly, recklessly and/or negligently.”

Lawyers for Oher didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A hearing on Oher’s misdemeanor assault case that had been scheduled for Friday was pushed back to Oct. 31.

Oher, the subject of the movie “The Blind Side,” was released by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday after he failed a physical.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

