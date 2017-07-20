501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Trump's envoy picks hesitate…

Trump’s envoy picks hesitate on question of Russian meddling

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 3:01 pm 07/20/2017 03:01pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several of President Donald Trump’s nominees for key ambassador posts are declining to say unequivocally whether Russia sought to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

Testifying Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Lewis Eisenberg, the financier Trump picked to be the U.S. envoy to Italy, says he’d like to “reserve judgment” on whether Moscow interfered until ongoing investigations are completed.

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, selected by Trump to be ambassador to the United Kingdom, says “it looks like it could have happened. Maybe it did happen.”

Kelly Knight Craft, nominated by Trump to be the ambassador to Canada, says based on the publicly available material she’s read, “it looks as if, yes.”

Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey says he’s disappointed their answers weren’t a clear ‘yes.’

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Business & Finance Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News National News NFL News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?