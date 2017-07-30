501.5
Rhodes closed: Vikings sign star CB to contract extension

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 3:53 pm 07/30/2017 03:53pm
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed star cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a five-year contract extension.

The deal was done on Sunday , with Rhodes entering his fifth NFL season on the final year of his rookie contract. Rhodes was picked for his first Pro Bowl in 2016, tallying a career-high five interceptions while regularly assigned to cover the opponent’s best wide receiver.

NFL Media reported that Rhodes can make as much as $70 million over the duration of the new deal through the 2022 season. Rhodes, who was drafted with the 25th overall selection in the first round in 2013 out of Florida State, is making a little more than $8 million this season.

