501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Rape case involving Raiders…

Rape case involving Raiders rookie Conley goes to grand jury

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 4:01 pm 07/31/2017 04:01pm
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — A grand jury in Cleveland has begun hearing evidence to determine if Oakland Raiders rookie Gareon Conley should face a rape charge.

Cleveland police said in a statement the case went to the grand jury Monday.

Conley is a defensive back who starred at Ohio State. He is accused by a 23-year-old woman of sexually assaulting her in a Cleveland hotel room April 9. Conley’s attorney says the sex was consensual. Conley has cooperated with the investigation and said he passed a polygraph test.

Conley signed a four-year contract with the Raiders on Friday and was at training camp Monday.

Raiders owner Mark Davis says he trusts the research his staff did before the 22-year-old player was drafted with the 24th overall pick.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NFL News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?