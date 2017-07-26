501.5
Raiders sign 2nd round safety Obi Melifonwu

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 5:28 pm 07/26/2017 05:28pm
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed second-round pick safety Obi Melifonwu to a four-year contract.

Melifonwu signed the deal Wednesday, two days after Oakland’s rookies reported to training camp in Napa. The team does not hold its first full training camp practice until Saturday.

Melifonwu was picked 56th overall out of Connecticut in April’s draft. He is expected to bolster a suspect secondary and help solve Oakland’s issues with covering tight ends.

The Raiders still have not signed their first-round pick, cornerback Gareon Conley.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

