Raiders Pro Bowl LT Donald Penn absent at start of camp

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 2:43 pm 07/29/2017 02:43pm
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have opened training camp without Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn on the field.

The NFL Network reported Friday that Penn is holding out because he wants to renegotiate his contract. Penn and his agent have not responded to requests for comment but Penn wasn’t on the field for the Raiders when their first practice started Saturday.

The 34-year-old Penn is entering the final year of an $11.9 million, two-year contract he signed with the Raiders last offseason. Penn is scheduled to earn $5.8 million in base salary this season with another $1.3 million in incentives and bonuses.

Penn is coming off his second Pro Bowl after being part of an offensive line that allowed a league-low 18 sacks in 2016.

