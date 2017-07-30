501.5
Quin signs contract extension with Lions through 2019

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 6:55 pm 07/30/2017 06:55pm
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety Glover Quin to a contract extension through the 2019 season.

The 31-year-old Quin has spent the past four seasons with Detroit since signing a five-year deal in 2013. He hasn’t missed a regular-season start since 2009, when he was with Houston.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn calls Quin one of Detroit’s team leaders and says he’s “been a consummate professional on and off the field.”

Quin’s 116 consecutive regular-season starts are the most among active NFL safeties.

The Lions announced the deal Sunday but did not disclose contract terms.

