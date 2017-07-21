501.5
Panthers sign guard Turner to 4-year contract extension

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 12:06 pm 07/21/2017 12:06pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed two-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a four-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2021 season.

Terms of the deal were not announced Friday.

Turner was a third round pick in 2014 and has participated in the last two Pro Bowls.

Turner has started all 16 games the last two seasons, including three at right tackle last year because of injuries to other players on the offensive line. He is the first player to receive a contract extension from new interim general manager Marty Hurney.

Linebacker Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen are also up for contract extensions.

