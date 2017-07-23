501.5
NFL Training Camp Dates

By The Associated Press July 23, 2017 2:51 pm 07/23/2017 02:51pm
Rookie and veteran reporting dates
American Football Conference

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Md. (rookies: July 19; veterans: July 26)

BUFFALO BILLS — St. John Fisher College, Pittsford, N.Y. (both July 26)

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati (July 25; July 27)

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Browns Training Complex, Berea, Ohio (July 23; July 26)

DENVER BRONCOS — UCHealth Training Center, Englewood, Colo. (July 23; July 26)

HOUSTON TEXANS — The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (both July 25)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center (July 24; July 29)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Florida Blue Health & Wellness Practice Fields, Jacksonville, Fla. (July 19; July 26)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Missouri Western State, St. Joseph, Mo. (July 24, July 27)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Jack Hammett Sports Complex, Costa Mesa, Calif. (both July 29)

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Baptist Health Training Facility, Davie, Fla. (July 20; July 26)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. (July 24, July 26)

NEW YORK JETS — Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, Florham Park, N.J. (both July 28)

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Napa Valley Marriott, Napa, Calif. (July 24; July 28)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa. (both July 27)

TENNESSEE TITANS — St. Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tenn. (both July 28)

National Football Conference

ARIZONA CARDINALS — University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. (both 21)

ATLANTA FALCONS — Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Ga. (both July 26)

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C. (both July 25)

CHICAGO BEARS — Olivet Nazarene, Bourbonnais, Ill. (July 19; July 26)

DALLAS COWBOYS — Marriott Residence Inn, Oxnard, Calif. (July 19; July 22)

DETROIT LIONS — Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Mich. (July 24, July 29)

GREEN BAY PACKERS — St. Norbert College, De Pere, Wis. (both July 26)

LOS ANGELES RAMS — UC Irvine, Irvine, Calif. (July 26, July 28)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Minnesota State University, Mankato, Minn. (July 23; July 26)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — New Orleans Saints Training Facility, Metairie, La. (July 19, July 26)

NEW YORK GIANTS — Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, N.J. (both July 27)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — NovaCare Complex, Philadelphia (July 23, July 26)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SAP Performance Facility, Santa Clara, Calif. (both July 27)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Wash. (both July 29)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — One Buccaneer Place, Tampa, Fla. (July 25, July 27)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Bon Secours Training Center, Richmond, Va. (both July 26)

