NFL Calendar

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame game.

Aug. 5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

Aug. 9-13 — First preseason weekend of games.

Sept. 2 — Cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 3 — Creation of 10-man practice squads allowed.

Sept. 7 — Season opener, Kansas City at New England.

Sept. 10 — First full day of regular-season games.

Sept. 24 — Baltimore vs. Jacksonville at London.

Oct. 1 — New Orleans vs. Miami at London.

Oct. 17-18 — Fall meetings in New York.

Oct. 22 — Arizona vs. Los Angeles Rams at London.

Oct. 29 — Minnesota vs. Cleveland at London.

Oct. 31 — Trade deadline.

Nov. 19 — New England vs. Oakland at Mexico City.

Dec. 31 — Regular season ends.

