New Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff has undisclosed injury

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 7:01 pm 07/28/2017 07:01pm
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) is congratulated by teammates Laquon Treadwell (11), Alex Boone (75) and Mike Remmers (72) after throwing a touchdown during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff has been missing from practice due to an undisclosed injury.

Reiff left the field on a cart during the first full-team practice of training camp Thursday. He was not present Friday, but coach Mike Zimmer said Reiff remained at the facility at Minnesota State University. Zimmer declined to divulge the injury, but he said he doesn’t believe it’s serious.

Reiff, who signed a five-year contract worth as much as $58.75 million with $26.3 million guaranteed with the Vikings, left the Detroit Lions as a free agent. The Vikings, who used five different left tackles in 2016, made Reiff a top offseason priority. Rashod Hill has taken his place with the first team this week.

