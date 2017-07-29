501.5
Jets’ Whitehead says release by Cowboys was ‘shocking’

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 5:45 pm 07/29/2017 05:45pm
New York Jets wide receiver Lucky Whitehead runs with the ball during NFL football training camp during NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Lucky Whitehead says being released by the Dallas Cowboys was “kind of shocking” and adds that the past week has been “crazy” for him.

The wide receiver-kick returner was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets on Wednesday, two days after the Cowboys cut him following a shoplifting charge in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

In June, a man used Whitehead’s identity to steal $40 worth of food and drink from a Virginia convenience store. After reports surfaced that Whitehead was arrested and subsequently cited for missing a court hearing, Dallas released him.

Whitehead says Saturday that he was confused by the whole situation and adds that he has never gotten an explanation from the Cowboys about their decision to part ways with him. Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones and coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week that Whitehead’s release was an accumulation of events.

