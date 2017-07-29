501.5
Jets open camp with first female coach in team history

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 6:01 pm 07/29/2017 06:01pm
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Collette Smith made her debut as the New York Jets’ first female coach during the team’s opening practice of training camp.

Smith is serving as a coaching intern on Todd Bowles’ coaching staff through the summer and is working as an assistant under defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.

She is the third woman to coach in the NFL, joining Kathryn Smith, who was a quality control coach in Buffalo last year, and Jen Walter, who was a coaching intern for Arizona during training camp in 2015.

Bowles says Saturday that the 44-year-old Smith’s football knowledge is “outstanding,” and her skill set made her an attractive candidate — “not because she’s female.”

The native of Queens, New York, played three seasons with the New York Sharks in the Independent Women’s Football League.

