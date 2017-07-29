501.5
Jerry Jones: ‘Everything’s in place’ for NFL in Elliott case

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 10:27 pm 07/29/2017 10:27pm
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) run down the field during calisthenics and looks for a throw during NFL football training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says “everything’s in place” for an NFL decision over a possible suspension of Ezekiel Elliott and that his star running back met recently with league officials.

Elliott, the NFL rushing leader last season as a rookie, could be suspended over a domestic incident with his ex-girlfriend last year even though prosecutors in Ohio declined to pursue the case. The league has been investigating for more than a year.

Jones said Saturday night that Elliott met with officials in New York within the past month but declined to say whether Commissioner Roger Goodell was involved.

Elliott also was involved in a bar fight in Dallas a week before training camp but wasn’t named in a police report about the incident. The report said a 30-year-old man was punched in the nose and hospitalized.

